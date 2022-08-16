FM specialist brings in CEO

Simon Harris

Avrenim Group was set up in 2018 by former Carillion managers Simon Mattravers and John Newberry. It now employs more than 100 staff at its Liverpool headquarters.

The owners have appointed Simon Harris as chief executive to lead the group for them. Mattravers remains managing director and Newberry chairman.

Simon Harris was previously chief executive of Essex-based Managed Property Services (MPS). He has also worked in facilities management for Hochtief and Spie, among others.

“I am delighted to be joining Avrenim Group as its new CEO – the company has a great reputation and has worked hard to position itself as a trusted advisor within key sectors,” he said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk