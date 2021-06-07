  1. Instagram
Mon June 07 2021

  3. Focus sets up distribution centre in Rainham

7 hours Focus Logistics has set up a construction materials distribution warehouse in Rainham for just-in-time deliveries to housing developers in east London.

Unit 6 at Segro Park Rainham
Focus Logistics has signed a 10-year lease on a 31,658 sq ft unit on the Segro Park Rainham industrial estate in Essex. 

The company has a 10-year pipeline of contracts to provide construction materials to developers in east London, including schemes in Canary Wharf, West Ham, Kidbrooke, and the Barking Riverside Development, along with a number of other schemes in the City and central London.

James Copperwait, chief executive at Focus Logistics and SmartHub Logistics, said: “Construction Logistics is going through a period of significant and much needed change, and Focus, with our SmartLogistics and SmartHub business model, are leading that change. By opening Unit 6 Segro Park in Rainham, we now have two best-in-class logistics distribution centres from where we can manage and deliver construction materials on a truly just-in-time basis to major construction projects around London and the south east. This is targeting a 50% reduction in overall construction waste produced, along with a 50% reduction of construction vehicles on London’s already over congested roads.”

