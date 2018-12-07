Former Kier director joins McCarthy & Stone

Nigel Turner is one of two new COOs at McCarthy & Stone

The retirement housing specialist has appointed both Nigel Turner and Mike Lloyd as dual chief operating officers.

Nigel Turner was executive director at Kier until his departure after 21 years last August. He takes charge of McCarthy & Stone’s building operations and has been tasked with driving down build costs and implementing a new strategy to achieve more standardised and efficient designs.

Mike Lloyd was formerly chief executive of The AA’s regulated business and its chief commercial officer. He is put in charge of customer-facing operations such as sales and marketing.

They will join the board on 1st January 2019.

McCarthy & Stone chief executive John Tonkiss said: “Nigel and Mike’s experience will significantly strengthen our management team and ensure we align our new strategy with operational execution and excellence.

“Nigel has exceptional experience in the construction industry. He will lead our build cost reduction workstream and our deployment of more cost-effective building solutions, which is critical to the successful delivery of our new strategy.

“With his extensive knowledge of the services sector, Mike also brings a valuable set of skills to the board as we seek to leverage the strategic opportunities in this market and deliver our long-term vision of becoming the UK’s leading developer, manager and owner of retirement communities.