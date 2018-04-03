Foley quits Skanska to rejoin old friends from Taywood

Skanska managing director Cameron Foley has left the company after the best part of 30 years to join a specialist management consultancy.

Cameron Foley has been managing director of Skanska Building Central and Regions since June 2017. Before that he ran the Cementation business. He is now joining Invennt, a management consultancy that works exclusively with construction and engineering businesses.

Invennt was set up by former Taylor Woodrow/Vinci executives Brendan Morahan and Tim Fitch in 2011. Cameron Foley has spent most of his career at Skanska and predecessor companies but spent a year away at Taylor Woodrow with Morahan and Fitch in 2008. He is now joining them as chief operating officer.

Tim Fitch said. “It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome my friend Cameron to the team. I am confident that he will further accelerate the growth of the business and take our operations to the next level.”