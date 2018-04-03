JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Wed April 04 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Foley quits Skanska to rejoin old friends from Taywood » published 3 Apr 2018

Foley quits Skanska to rejoin old friends from Taywood

Skanska managing director Cameron Foley has left the company after the best part of 30 years to join a specialist management consultancy.

Cameron Foley Above: Cameron Foley

Cameron Foley has been managing director of Skanska Building Central and Regions since June 2017. Before that he ran the Cementation business. He is now joining Invennt, a management consultancy that works exclusively with construction and engineering businesses.

Invennt was set up by former Taylor Woodrow/Vinci executives Brendan Morahan and Tim Fitch in 2011. Cameron Foley has spent most of his career at Skanska and predecessor companies but spent a year away at Taylor Woodrow with Morahan and Fitch in 2008. He is now joining them as chief operating officer.

Tim Fitch said. “It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome my friend Cameron to the team. I am confident that he will further accelerate the growth of the business and take our operations to the next level.”

 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 3 Apr 2018 (last updated on 4 Apr 2018).

More News Channels