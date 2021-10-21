Former colleague to run McConnell's London ops

Jon Wallis

Jon Wallis joins McConnell from United Living Property Services, where he was business director with a £50m annual budget, specialising in refurbishment and regeneration.

Before that, he worked for Apollo Property Services Group and later Keepmoat Regeneration (after the 2012 merger of Apollo and Keepmoat) where he became commercial director.

McConnell chairman Rob McGregor and managing director Eamonn McGarvey also both used to work for Apollo, before taking over McConnell in 2018. Rob McGregor was Apollo chief executive; Eamonn McGarvey established Apollo and Keepmoat (now Engie) in Scotland.

The arrival of Wallis signals McConnell plans to spread UK-wide from its Kilmarnock roots.

Jon Wallis said: “I’m really excited to be joining the McConnell team at such a pivotal time as we look to grow the refurbishment and planned maintenance side of the business that compliments and supports our exemplar service provisions of roofing, cladding and coatings. McConnell truly looks after its customers and people, and having worked with Rob and Eamonn at Apollo, it feels like I’ve come home.”

Managing director Eamonn McGarvey said: “Jon, myself and my business partner Rob McGregor go way back, having previously worked together in Apollo and Keepmoat, so we know that Jon is highly capable and talented, and his appointment to McConnell is fantastic for our business. He is well-known in the industry and has a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the complexities it can bring.”

