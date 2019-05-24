Football club fined £1,000 after fatal roof fall

The volunteer fell through the stand roof

Luton Magistrates’ Court this week heard how, on 18th July 2017, the 71-year-old club volunteer suffered fatal injuries after he fell through a fragile roof onto terrace steps below.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that St Albans City Football & Athletic Club Ltd had failed to ensure a suitable system was in place to authorise certain work. It was also found that there was inadequate supervision. Volunteers being provided with keys to gain uncontrolled entry to the football ground resulted in access to the roof to carry out repairs in an unsafe manner.

The club was fined £1000 after pleading guilty to breaching Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. It was also ordered to pay costs of £1,000.

HSE inspector Sandra Dias said after the hearing: “This was a tragic and wholly avoidable fatality caused by the failure of the club in its duty of care towards volunteers. Employers who use volunteers have to ensure their safety, the same as if they were a paid employee.”