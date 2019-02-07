  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri February 08 2019

Forestry Commission awards plant and maintenance contracts

21 hours The Forestry Commission has awarded a series of medium-term contracts for plant hire, crushing, screening and maintenance of its network of roads in Scotland.

It has awarded 11 contracts with a combined value of over £13m. Each covers forest roads in a geographical area. Largest of the lots is worth almost £2m and is for crushing and screening in Mainland Galloway. It was won by Luce Bay Plant Hire and AMD Contract Services.

A further three contracts had been tendered but were not awarded.

For most lots, two winning bidders have been appointed, with some firms securing more than one contract.

Contracts have been won by:

  • Castleview Plant
  • MAM Contracting
  • McFadyens Contractors (Campbeltown)
  • George McNaughton and Son (Plant Hire)
  • Drumclog Plant
  • GTR Contracts
  • Solway Plant Hire
  • John Thomson Construction
  • Scott Young and Sons
  • AMD Contract Services
  • Ward Plant
  • Luce Bay Plant Hire
