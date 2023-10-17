Former Amey chief joins Costain board

Amanda Fisher

Steve Mogford, who was CEO of United Utilities from 2011 until March 2023 joins the Costain board on 1st November 2023. Amanda Fisher, CEO of Amey between 2019 and 2022, joins on 1st December 2023.

They take the place of Jacqueline de Rojas and Neil Crockett, who will step-down from the Costain Board on 31 October 2023. Both of the departing non-execs have backgrounds in the computing and IT sector. The replacements bring experience from utilities, engineering, construction and facilities management.

Steve Mogford spent 30 years at BAE Systems before joining United Utilities. Amanda Fisher worked for Alfred McAlpine and Balfour Beatty, running facilities management operations, before joining Amey.

