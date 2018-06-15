Former Balfour director is new Pochin Construction MD

Jon Adams

Jon Adams spent more than 20 years with Balfour Beatty, rising to northern managing director, before joining Lagan Construction Group and H&J Martin in 2016.

He joins Cheshire-based Pochin Construction at a busy time. It is working on 12 projects, including a £15m private rented sector scheme in Stoke-on-Trent, a logistics facility for DPD in Chadderton and De Trafford Estates’ Manchester Gardens project that features three developments in Castlefield.

Pochin’s chief executive Jim Nicholson said: “Jon joins us with an exceptional track record at a time when Pochin’s is going from strength to strength. Since our take-private just a few short years ago, the construction directors – Mark Hatton, Jim Alexander and Eddie Bredenhann – have done an outstanding job in cultivating a pipeline of construction projects across the region which we’re extremely proud of. Success breeds success and I’m sure Jon’s input will be invaluable as the team continues to thrive.”

Jon Adams added: “Although operating at a national level in recent roles, I have always maintained a close affinity with the northwest. With my experience and knowledge of this market, customer base and supply chain, I am relishing the opportunity to now lead a long-established northwest construction business with a respected reputation. It’s our aim to become the contractor of choice for customers, talent and supply chain alike, and I’m looking forward to making that the case as part of the tight-knit team at Pochin’s.”