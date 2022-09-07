Former Bam chief joins Robertson

​​​​​​​Doug Keillor (left) and Elliot Robertson

Doug Keillor has been appointed executive managing director of Robertson Construction Group, part of Robertson Group.

The family-owned construction, infrastructure, property and support services business described the appointment as part of a transition “from being a family business to become a family of businesses”.

Doug Keillor joins Robertson following 32 years with Bam, latterly as the executive director for Bam Construct and Bam Construction.

“I have long admired Robertson Construction and the quality of projects that it has delivered,” he said. “Joining the business as the new construction group board is being established presents the opportunity for me to work with the Robertson Group board to continue to drive the business forward as it further strengthens its offer of providing market leading sustainability and efficient construction solutions for our customers in the UK marketplace.

“I am very much looking forward to being part of a business where there is a great focus on being people centric and to working with our customers and supply chain.”

Robertson Construction turned over £462m in 2021 and most of its order book is secured for the current financial year.

Group chief executive Elliot Robertson said: “Doug joins us at an important time in our business as we make the transition from being a family business to being a family of businesses. The transition is necessary to enable to the group board to support our strategic vision of assuring a sustainable future through our plans for long-term growth which are underpinned by the competitive advantage we have due to the strength of our balance sheet.

“Doug has a wealth of experience and is a well-respected figure in the industry, he shares our desire to safely deliver quality projects for our customers. With customer centricity and people at the centre of his priorities, Doug will be a great asset to Team Robertson, and we are pleased to have him join our senior team.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk