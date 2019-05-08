Former boxer turns to property development

Former boxer Paul Smith (centre) flanked by Mark Kitts of Liverpool Foundation Homes (left) and Cllr Joe Hanson (right)

Paul Smith was British super-middleweight champion from October 2009 until December 2012. He retired from the fight game last year with a 38-7 record and is now, aged 36, looking to move into the property business.

Advised by London-based Lacey Capital Partners, he has formed a partnership with Liverpool Foundations Homes to develop a derelict railway cutting and neighbouring canalside site that run along Melrose Road and Commercial Road in Kirkdale.

The proposed Kirkdale Canalside scheme would provide affordable new homes, community facilities, elderly care accommodation, an eco-park and a new boxing academy to be run by Smith and his three brothers (Stephen, Liam, and Callum), who are also all boxers.

The plans have now gone out to public consultation.

“We’re at an early stage but wanted to share our initial thinking with the people of Kirkdale so that they can help shape our ideas,” said Paul Smith. “The project would act as a catalyst for wider regeneration and provide much-needed high quality housing at rates affordable to local people. The area has been crying out for new community facilities and these will go beyond boxing in to areas such as fitness, diet, nutrition and wider life skills.”

He has his local councillor on board. “This project is an opportunity for Paul Smith to give back to the people of Kirkdale and represents his love and passion for our community,” said Joe Hanson, ward councillor for Kirkdale. “This is an exciting opportunity for my constituents and I would urge everyone living in our community to engage in the consultation process to ensure your voice is heard.”