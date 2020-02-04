Former HS2 director joins Balfour Beatty

Beth West

Beth West joins Balfour Beatty from Land Securities, a commercial property development company, where she had been head of development for its London portfolio for the past two years, responsible for all aspects of business expansion from the feasibility stages through to construction.

Before that, she was commercial director of High Speed Ltd for nearly five years, having previously worked for Transport for London nine years, where her roles included head of commercial procurement for the London Underground and commercial director at Tube Lines.

Beth West said of her new job: “As a market leading company, it is an honour to join Balfour Beatty. I look forward to strengthening our customer relationships in the south whilst delivering safe, quality projects for our customers.”

Dean Banks, chief executive of Balfour Beatty UK Construction Services, said: “Beth’s extensive experience in overseeing major infrastructure projects, combined with her innovative forward thinking, will help drive the Southern business whilst engaging our people to deliver schemes which will leave a positive lasting legacy in the region.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk