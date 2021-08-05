Vinci man to lead Equans in the UK

Jean-Philippe Loiseau

Jean-Philippe Loiseau joins Equans from Vinci on 1st September 2021 following a long career in environmental, construction and facilities management (FM) services.

He has previously led a number of Vinci Group’s European subsidiaries, including its FM and construction businesses in the UK. He also managed Antea, an independent environmental services company for 10 years.

Jean-Philippe Loiseau replaces Nicola Lovett, who is leaving Equans ‘to pursue new challenges’, the company said.

Jérôme Stubler, Equans chief executive and executive vice-president of Engie Group, said: “I would like to thank Nicola for the part she has played in the establishment and launch of our new business and for the great dedication and leadership she has shown throughout her successful career with Engie. The UK is an important market for Equans and I am pleased to welcome Jean-Philippe, who is a strong, experienced leader with the qualities to implement the next phase of growth for our UK & Ireland business, while continuing to deliver high performance outcomes for our customers.”

Jean-Philippe Loiseau said: “I’m delighted to be joining Equans at such a key moment for the business and to be leading it in this next chapter of growth. Equans has a clearly defined mission to empower governments, businesses, and communities to successfully negotiate the energy, digital and industrials transitions. Nicola and I will work closely together to ensure a smooth and successful transition of leadership, and I look forward meeting our teams and customers across the many markets we serve.”

Engie announced the creation of Equans just last month, bringing together its global service activities under a new brand. [See our previous report here.] In the UK & Ireland, all of Engie’s activity in technical services, facilities management, construction, regeneration and its energy capabilities in smart buildings, green mobility, district and embedded energy, and renewables, are now all delivered under the Equans brand. Equans UK & Ireland is a £2bn revenue business, employing 13,500 people.

