Forrest chosen for £57m Chatham Waters apartments

X1 Chatham Waters is designed by DK-Architects

X1 Chatham Waters is Forrest’s fifth project for X1 Developments and is part of a wider £650m masterplan by Peel Land & Property.

The 199 waterfront apartments will represent luxury by Chatham standards, with large balconies, access to a private gym, a double-height concierge atrium, a private residents’ courtyard garden overlooking the docks and secure internal car parking. The building is designed by DK-Architects.

Forrest construction director Shaun Jones said: “We are excited to be continuing our ongoing relationship with X1 by starting work on another significant open market apartment scheme and are currently working closely with the local supply chain to provide opportunities for the network of local businesses in the area”.

Melissa Green, operations and regional director at X1, said: “The local area is perfect for young renters. The wider master plan will see a unique marina destination created, with tenants benefiting from the tranquility of waterside living while also being within commuting distance of central London”.

Forrest completed X1 Eastbank in 2016 and is currently nearing completion on X1 The Plaza and X1 The Gateway, and on site with X1 The Landmark, all of which are in Manchester.