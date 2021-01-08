CICV Forum promotes proper mask use [– with video]

The Scottish collective of trade associations, private companies and professional bodies has launched an animation and downloadable infographic to remind workers that it’s vitally important to help protect everyone by following the rules.

The CICV Forum has also reinforced its ongoing reminders to workers about travelling and working in domestic projects safely and staying Covid-aware in their social lives, as well as issuing a reminder to the public to allow construction operatives to carry out their work unhindered.

The latest initiative – headlined Mask for Task: Cover for Covid – follows the decision at the start of the New Year that the construction industry in Scotland is to continue in operation despite restrictions in other areas.

The infographic emphasises that workers should wear the appropriate respirator or mask that the task demands and that a face covering of suitable material should be worn when moving around site.

It also gives specific instructions on how to – and how not to – wear face coverings as well as instructions for taking care of personal protective equipment, such as storing masks in a sealable bag when not in use.

The Forum is also reiterating the collective’s latest guidance on practical measures that contractors and workers can follow to protect themselves, their colleagues, and customers, friends and family. The suite of guidance has outlined safety during domestic projects, guidance on returning to work safely, the importance of physical distancing outside work and giving contractors space to carry out essential work.

Rebecca Crosland, health and safety adviser at the Building Engineering Services Association and chair of the Forum’s health and safety sub-group, said: “With essential construction work being allowed to continue during lockdown, it is incumbent on everyone working in the sector to ensure that they are operating safely, whatever their capacity.

“One of the most direct ways of doing this is to ensure correct mask use, which our latest infographic and animation promotes. The information is easy to follow and will help operatives protect themselves and their colleagues, customers, friends and family.

“We are also repeating our other range of health and safety messaging about travel, social distancing and domestic work to ensure everyone is clear on exactly what behaviours are required at all times.”

Iain Mason, director of membership and communications at Select and chair of the Forum’s Ccmmunications sub-group, added: “Since the CICV Forum was established, our animations and infographics have proved effective tools and helped us deliver essential messaging to an extremely wide audience.

“The new animation is designed to be shared on social media and the poster can be downloaded free of charge from our website. Both reinforce the responsibility that everyone in construction shares to make sure that they use the correct face covering for the correct situation, worn in the correct manner.”

