Four named for £500m MHA renewal

Galliford Try is currently on site with an MHA project on the A52 in Derby.

The total value of the work is £500m over the four-year term which will be shared among the four contractors.

The framework is operated by a regional highways maintenance procurement partnership which covers 21 local authorities, ranging from Barnsley and Doncaster in the north to Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire in the south.

The programme will encompass delivery of the whole lifecycle of road projects including road reconfigurations, resurfacing, waterproofing, enabling works, and design and delivery of new bridges and carriageways.

Galliford Try Highways managing director Duncan Elliott said: “Our reappointment is strategically important to us for the coming years and is a testament to the rapport and trust established with clients within this alliance. This is a great opportunity to build upon the good work done under the previous arrangement which delivered high quality and many award winning schemes."