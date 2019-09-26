Four share £160m Bromford framework

Bromford provides social housing across a wide area spreading from the West Midlands to Shropshire, Staffordshire, South Gloucestershire, Cirencester, the Cotswolds, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire and some areas of east Wales. Its in-house construction company, Bromford Developments Ltd (BDL) undertakes schemes in the northern area of its territories.

Its contractors and development partners' framework is for delivery of affordable housing primarily in the southwest region.

The framework is divided into three lots, according to size of development, and has a total expected value of £160m.

The chosen partners for each lot are:

Lot 1 – small developments (up to 20 units)

EG Carter

Speller Metcalfe Malvern

Lot 2 – medium developments (20 units or more) of mainly affordable housing with potential open market sales

Lovell Partnerships

Galliford Try Partnerships

EG Carter

Lot 3 – large developments (100 units or more) of both affordable housing and open market sales on a shared risk and reward basis

Lovell Partnerships

Galliford Try Partnerships

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk