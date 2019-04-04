Foxes pick McLaren for £100m training complex

The new £100m facility is being built at the former Park Hill Golf & Fishing Centre in Charnwood.

The main building, designed by architect KSS, has a rounded roof to blend into the landscape. Around it will be 11 full-size football pitches, eight smaller pitches, five training grids and two goalkeeping areas. The indoor facilities include 35 bedrooms, a hydrotherapy pool, rehabilitation facilities and dining areas for the club’s academy and first team, as well as administration offices and a media centre. Next to the main building is a full-size indoor artificial pitch.

The centre is set to complete in mid 2020.

McLaren Group chairman Kevin Taylor said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to partner with Leicester City to create a facility that will help to shape the next generation of top sportsmen and women – for the club and for the sport. We bring our considerable experience in sports and leisure facilities to the project, as well as our reputation for quality and timely delivery.”

Leicester City FC chief executive Susan Whelan said: “The new training ground will elevate the club and our training facilities to another level for generations to come, so it’s fantastic to have our contractors from McLaren on-site, commencing work and turning our vision into reality.

“Such a big investment is both a fantastic opportunity and a big responsibility for everyone involved in the project. We’re delighted to be shaping a big part of the Club’s future together and determined to make it something the region can be exceptionally proud of.”

Seven new ponds are expected to attract wildlife to the 9,400 sq m site and help manage surface water drainage. In addition, 38,000 new trees will be planted across more than 11 hectares of retained woodland, alongside 4.4 hectares of new planting and landscaping and 14.6 hectares of wildflower grassland.

Protected newts were collected and rehomed in newly formed areas in December 2018. The remainder will be relocated as they emerge from hibernation. From the existing ponds on site, approximately 400 fish have been netted and moved to a new home elsewhere on site.