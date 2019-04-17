France to launch design competition for new Notre Dame spire

The spire before the fire

Philippe said that an international architectural competition for the reconstruction of the cathedral’s spire will be organised. He suggested there should be discussion about whether the spire should be to resemble its predecessor or should be adapted to the techniques of our time.

Even before the fire, the lead that protected the wooden spire from the elements had fallen into disrepair and had been structurally compromised because of water damage to the wooden structure beneath. The copper statues of the twelve apostles and the symbols of the evangelists were also in poor condition, though had been removed as part of ongoing restoration work prior to the fire.