Freedom extends service capability

The HV Services division of Fundamentals will join the Freedom Networks business unit.

The acquisition sees the transfer of 12 employees from Fundamentals to the NG Bailey group. It extends Freedom’s range of services in the electricity distribution network sector, including HV maintenance and renewable energy sectors. It also allows Fundamentals to re-focus its service activities on its core business of grid voltage control and a developing technology portfolio, the companies said.

Peter Jones, managing director of NG Bailey Services, said: “Bringing the Fundamentals Limited HV Services division into the group provides a natural extension to the range of services we already offer – particularly in network services and HV maintenance.”

Fundamentals managing director Jon Hiscock added: “This transaction is part of our strategy to become an international technology business and secures a good future for the HV Services team whose extensive skill, knowledge and experience will complement that of Freedom”.

Freedom was founded in 1996 as a management buyout from Yorkshire Electricity. It was acquired by NG Bailey in 2018.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk