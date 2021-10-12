French engineering group acquires UK rail consultant

The purchase of Schofield Lothian widens the scope of Assystem’s work in the UK, where it is focused mainly on the nuclear sector, working for the UK Atomic Energy Authority, at Hinkley Point and as part of the Rolls Royce led SMR consortium developing small modular reactors.

Schofield Lothian brings an additional 80 specialist staff to Assystem with experience of consents & engagement, environmental services, project management and commercial management.

Assystem said that with Schofield Lothian’s consents & engagement and environmental services, it was now in the position to serve energy projects from their early stages until their completion.

Assystem is also looking to grow in the UK transportation sector in the UK. It already has experience managing rail projects in France, the Middle East and, more recently, India.

Thomas Branche, Assystem senior vice president for energy transition and infrastructure, said: “Schofield Lothian is a highly respected and well-established consultancy, and we are really excited about the combination of our two organisations’ capabilities, which we are sure will be a success. This combination of Schofield Lothian’s high-end capabilities in consents & engagement and environmental services with Assystem’s engineering skills and expertise will be a real advantage for energy transition projects in the UK. At the same time, the combination creates a key partner for the UK transportation sector, helping to build safer, cleaner and more efficient transport networks.”

Kevin Corcoran, managing director and one of the three vending shareholders of Schofield Lothian, said: “The acquisition brings together two complementary businesses that are culturally aligned with both companies sharing similar values. With Assystem’s expertise in digitalisation and engineering skills, we can expand our services and accelerate our growth in rail and infrastructure bringing added value to both our clients and staff. We are also excited by the opportunities it will provide to our staff in terms of their professional and personal growth working alongside our new colleagues in Assystem.”

