Freyssinet make push into routine repairs

Concrete waterproofing is a core service for Foreva

While Freyssinet has long been well known for complex structural repairs and post-tensioning works, its new enterprise, Foreva Concrete Repairs Limited, is geared to the less complicated stuff.

Foreva’s services include concrete repairs, resin injection, grouting, coatings, waterproofing, carbon fibre application, masonry repairs and deck treatments, operating out of bases in Leeds, London and Telford.

Business manager Graham Stanford explained: “Freyssinet is a very strong brand that we are all very proud of but, it is also true that the Freyssinet brand in the UK is seen as a highly technical company not necessarily interested or involved in the more everyday type of work – which is not true. We are differentiating the business to make people realise that we want to do big complex projects but we also want to be the regional client’s first point of call for all of their diverse repair needs.”

He said: “‘Foreva is a new way of looking at the repair of structures. It concentrates on quality and guarantee, providing a direct line of responsibility to a contractor of note and good character.”