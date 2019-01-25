Fugro lands geotech investigation for California WaterFix

It is leading a consortium carrying out investigations in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta region. The five-year contract for Fugro and its partners is valued at US$75m. The Fugro team for the contract includes five subconsultants as well as over 35 specialty sub-contractors.

The California WaterFix (CWF) project is a comprehensive effort to improve water conveyance from the Delta area to Southern California. Jacobs won a key engineering role on the project earlier this week (link opens in new tab).

The project involves constructing conveyance facilities which include three river water intakes, twin 30-mile long, 12m-diameter deep main tunnels, a pumping plant and canals to deliver water from the Sacramento River to existing infrastructure, including pumping plants located 42 miles away in the Southern end of the Delta.

Fugro will deliver an integrated site characterisation programme and engineering support to optimise design and minimise construction risks. This programme comprises geological assessment, geophysics, drilling, sampling and laboratory testing.

Brice Bouffard, director of the land division, said: “We are extremely pleased to work with the Delta Conveyance Design and Construction Authority in support of this important project that will contribute to improving the delivery of fresh water to millions of Californians. In line with our ‘Path to Profitable Growth’ strategy we are leveraging our core expertise and assets to increasingly deliver services in support of amongst others fresh water supply. As a result of global trends such as climate change and population growth, this market is expected to grow significantly.”