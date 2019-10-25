Fugro moves into South Korea’s offshore wind market

The MoU with Underwater Survey Technology 21 (UST21) will enable Fugro to make use of its experience on over 100 offshore wind farms.

Growing demand for alternative energy sources has led South Korea to explore its potential for wind energy.

The agreement with UST21 will facilitate collaboration on marine projects in South Korean waters. Fugro will expand UST21’s local hydrography capacity to provide site characterisation services, including geotechnical and geophysical work. In return, UST21’s local hydrographic expertise will provide logistical and operational support to Fugro’s offshore projects.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the signing of this MOU with UST21, with whom Fugro has great synergy,” said Fugro’s regional director for marine site characterisation in Asia-Pacific. “By combining Fugro’s offshore site characterisation expertise with UST21’s hydrographic capabilities in South Korea, we are now well positioned to capitalise on the growing South Korean wind farm market.”

