Fugro opens Dubai office

Fugro's new Dubai office was opened by directors Mark Heine and Barbara Geelen, attended by Fugro staff and local functionaries

The new facility, located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone will focus on the region’s rapidly growing energy, infrastructure and construction industries.

Since entering the Middle East in the early 1970s, Fugro has established itself in multiple strategic locations across the region including Qatar, Egypt, India, and Saudi Arabia.

The new 28,000 square metre facility will provide a base from which to support clients with advanced geo-data expertise. It will also host a state-of-the-art Remote Operations Centre, expanding the company’s remote and autonomous capabilities in the maritime sector.

The new office was officially opened by Fugro board directors Mark Heine and Barbara Geelen.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk