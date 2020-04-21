Geotech contract awarded for Dutch motorway

In addition to the geotechnical ground investigation, Fugro will provide geotechnical design of all civil structures, including ground-retaining walls and earthworks for widening the motorway. The scope of work also covers preparation of a 3D ground model, which will integrate with the project’s building information model (BIM).

The A9 project involves the widening of 10km of existing motorway between the Holendrecht and Badhoevedorp junctions, including a deep cut nearly 2km long. This route passes through a densely populated area between Schiphol and Amsterdam, which will present additional challenges for the acquisition of geotechnical data along the busy stretch of road.

The ground investigation itself will comprise more than 1,500 cone penetration tests, 90 deep-soil borings, 150 hand-auger borings and laboratory tests on selected samples. Fugro will compile the data into a single integrated geographic information system (GIS) for project management and analysis.

