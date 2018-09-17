BibbyBibby
Wed September 19 2018

Fugro to create ‘digital twin’ of 75,000km power network

2 days Fugro has won a contract to help the government of Western Australia develop a ‘digital twin’ of the state’s power assets.

Government-owned corportation Western Power has awarded the contract, which is valued at over AU$5m. Under the contract, Fugro will capture engineering-quality data of Western Power’s complete 75,000km overhead network and will host the data on its cloud-based Roames platform.

Roames combines remote sensing technologies with cloud computing and machine learning algorithms to create a digital twin of a power company’s assets.

The data captured by Fugro will help Western Power to deliver a number of asset management programmes. Another key part of the project is to match all surveyed assets with Western Power’s geographical information system (GIS), removing ambiguities in spatial information.

Jared Baronian, Fugro’s manager power Asia Pacific, said: “Fugro monitors well over two million spans of network on a yearly cycle in Australia, Europe and the USA, through the Roames platform.”

