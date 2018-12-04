Fugro wins A9 geotech contract

The contract covers two consecutive sections of the A9 project, running from Glen Garry to Dalwhinnie and from Dalwhinnie to Crubenmore.

Its work is due to get under way next month and take three months.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “The A9 dualling programme between Perth and Inverness is one of the largest and most challenging infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history. With ground investigation works already under way on a number of sections of the route, these latest works starting next month will help inform the design work for the neighbouring schemes stretching from Glen Garry to Crubenmore.”