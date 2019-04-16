Fugro wins five-year survey contract for Dutch roads

Fugro will use the latest version of its Automatic Road Analyzer (Aran) to undertake the five-year pavement surveying contract, which is designed to support targeted maintenance. The contract was awarded by Rijkswaterstaat, which part of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The contract includes an option to extend to 10 years.

The work involves collecting surface condition and road measurement data from 8,600km of principal highways each year. The latest generation of Aran which is adapted to meet European specifications and includes improved crack detection technology.

Fugro said that the platform enables surveys to be conducted at traffic speed, providing a cost-effective, safe, precise means of condition monitoring that enables asset managers to identify and predict deterioration and prioritise expenditure.

The Aran provides fully automated collection of multiple data streams via positioning, video and laser imaging systems that can be tailored to project needs, said Fugro. Options include profile, camber, rutting, cracking, texture and roughness as well as pavement thickness and structure based on ground penetrating radar.

With the condition surveys repeated annually, maintenance plans can be optimised to target areas of deterioration based on high resolution and repeatable datasets.

Fugro project lead Richard Bun said: “We are excited to be introducing the latest and most advanced version of this survey technology to the European market and continuing Fugro’s longstanding relationship with Rijkswaterstaat. In line with Fugro’s strategy to provide fully integrated digital solutions, the updated Aran will further enhance the efficient transfer and usability of important data for Rijkswaterstaat’s asset management system.”