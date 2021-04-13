Fugro wins marine survey contract for ‘energy island’

Energinet has awarded Fugro the marine site characterisation contract for the Danish Energy Island project in the North Sea.

The contract is part of Energinet’s preliminary studies to build the world’s first ‘hub and spoke’ energy scheme: an energy island 80km off the Danish coast that will act as a transmission centre for hundreds of surrounding wind turbines.

Fugro will perform geophysical and unexploded ordnance (UXO) magnetometry surveys, which will be used to prepare an integrated geological and geotechnical soil model on which wind farm developers will base future tenders.

The fieldwork will run from May to November 2021, resuming in February and March 2022, and will comprise two phases. Phase 1 will deliver the geophysical surveys, including seabed sampling and soil data down to at least 100m below the seabed; Phase 2 will be the UXO magnetometry survey, using Fugro’s dedicated Geowing system. Fugro’s survey and offshore wind consultancy teams will use the acquired geo-data to provide a site interpretation.

“The geophysical studies have to cover a very large area, and it’s important that they meet the time schedule,” said Poul-Jacob Vilhelmsen, project manager for Energinet’s work on the future energy islands in Danish waters. “We are therefore pleased that an experienced and professional company such as Fugro will be performing the surveys in the North Sea.”

Rinse Jansch, Fugro’s commercial manager, said: “This latest award from Energinet underlines our commitment to supporting the offshore wind industry in the global energy transition and shows that quality and technical innovation wins contracts. Our innovative ultra-high resolution subsoil geo-data solutions will help future wind farm owners de-risk the development and deliver cost-effective green energy to up to 10 million European households.”

