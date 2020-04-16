Fugro wins role on Cairo megaproject

The geophysical and geotechnical investigation contract was awarded by the National Authority for Tunnels represented by Arab Contractors.

The megaproject involves the construction of two monorail lines that will create the first public transport links from both Egypt’s as-yet unnamed new administrative capital (NAC) and 6th of October City to the Greater Cairo area.

Fugro plans to deploy up to 15 geotechnical drilling rigs along the 43km line that will connect 6th of October City to Giza via 12 new stations. The testing on the soil samples will take place in Fugro’s IAS-accredited laboratory in Cairo.

The Cairo Monorail contract is Fugro’s second major urban project in Egypt and the company said that it solidifies its commitment to strengthening capabilities in the country. “We are constantly striving to improve our service offering and deliver a comprehensive range of site investigation services that allow our clients to forge ahead with the design and construction of their strategic projects,” said Mohamed Mostafa, business line director for land site characterisation at Fugro.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk