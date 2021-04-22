Fulcrum wins Fairham utility works

Fulcrum company will supply the gas, electricity and water infrastructure and a primary substation at the Fairham development, a new neighbourhood being built on the southern edge of Nottingham.

Combined value of the contracts is £5.9m

Fairham is an £800m mixed-use development, a joint venture between Derbyshire-based Clowes Developments and Homes England, the government's housing accelerator. There are plans for 3,000 new homes and one million square feet of commercial space across the 600-acre site.

Homes England has put £83m of public money into the project.

Fulcrum’s infrastructure contracts, to be delivered over a period of two years, will create a spine that will serve the development. In addition, Fulcrum will become preferred utility partner for home builders constructing on the development.

Countryside is the first house-builder to commit to Fairham. It plans to build 332 new homes on 20 acres of land south of Nottingham Road. Subject to planning permission, it is anticipated that work will start on site before the end of the year, with the first properties available to occupy from late spring 2022.

Fulcrum chief executive Terry Dugdale said: “This is the latest in a succession of major contract wins for the group as we continue to bid on, and win, larger residential, mixed-use and commercial contracts. These latest contract wins demonstrate the successful execution of improvements that the new management team are making in our business and our operational efficiency and have been supported by our enhanced capabilities, which includes our asset adoption relationship with ESP.”

