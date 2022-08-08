Funding approved for A38 Bromsgrove improvements

The county council had pitched for £49m from the Department for Transport to deliver phase three of the A38 Bromsgrove route enhancement programme (BREP). Phase three is primarily a series of junction improvements to reduce congestion along a 7.5 mile stretch, between the M5 Junction 4 to the north and the A38/B4094 to the south.

Council leader Simon Geraghty said: “We are delighted that the A38 project has taken a huge next step forward in the journey towards securing £43 million funding from the Department for Transport. This significant investment will help improve everyday journeys around Bromsgrove, easing traffic for local people, as well as boosting the local economy.”

The council must now complete the design of the project, identify a preferred contractor and submit to the department a full business case for final funding approval. If that is approved, works could start in early 2023.

