Funding approved for alkali activated cement research

The project is called Low Carbon Concrete in Aggressive Ground, or LOCOWAG.

Project partners are materials supplier DB Group and its Cemfree subsidiary, Murphy Ground Engineering, Centrum Pile and the Building Research Establishment (BRE).

The objectives of the two-year project are to develop, assess, and demonstrate alkali activated cementitious materials (AACM) concrete formulations for foundations.

There will be laboratory tests to assess the durability of AACM concrete formulations in sulphate-rich conditions and other key performance characteristics. The ultimate aim is to produce new industry guidance and standards (such as BS8500, BRE IP 17/05 and BRE SD1)

Centrum Pile director Paul Pendleton said: “We as an industry and as a business needed to find a better way to play the old game. If the trials are successful, then Centrum will be at the forefront of potentially one of the biggest environmental game changers that this industry has ever seen and will be able to offer our customers the choice to reduce the embodied CO 2 of their piles within their project.”

