Funding approved for Fairham enabling works

The vision

Fairham is a planned £800m neighbourhood of 3,000 homes on the edge of Nottingham being delivered by Clowes Developments in partnership with Homes England.

Homes England acquired 250 acres of the 606-acre site in May 2019 and is working with Clowes Developments as master developer to deliver the primary infrastructure.

Winvic Construction won this work in September 2020. [See our previous report here.] It is expected that construction of the housing will start this autumn.

The government has approved the release of £62m from Homes England’s £1.3bn land assembly fund and a £21m loan to Clowes Developments from the Home Building Fund.

Gordon More, interim chief executive of Homes England, said: “This is a big milestone for Fairham and means that work can start in earnest. As the country starts to think about the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, large projects such as this not only meet a demand for high quality new homes but also support the housebuilding sector by creating a pipeline of work, providing much-needed stability.”

Housing minister Christopher Pincher said: “This is fantastic for Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands not only because we are building 3,000 new homes but also for the boost this will give to jobs and the local economy. This is part of our mission to build back better from the pandemic and deliver the homes this country needs.”

Clowes Developments land and planning director Robert Hepwood said: “This funding package from the government really helps us to make progress on site across Fairham and start to realise our vision of a green and distinctive new district for Nottingham.

“By working in partnership with public bodies we can now accelerate the delivery of new jobs and new homes for Nottinghamshire. We’re sure that people will begin to see further progress on site throughout this year with our first new homes due to start construction in the autumn.”

