Funding approved for Morgan Sindall school projects

CGI of the new-look Penygawsi Primary School

With funding approved, main contractor Morgan Sindall is now able to start work in the next few weeks on the construction of new facilities for Pontyclun Primary, Llanilltud Faerdref Primary, and Penygawsi Primary schools.

The projects secured planning permission in March 2022 following separate public consultations on the plans.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council is funding the projects using Wales' mutual investment model. It has entered into a 25-year contract for the design, build, funding and building maintenance of the three schools with Project Co, a subsidiary of the Welsh Education Partnership Company set up by the Welsh government to deliver MIM projects.

Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed as the contractor to construct each school and Robertson FM will provide the facilities management thereafter. Each development will target net zero carbon in operation.

At Pontyclun Primary School, all existing buildings (including temporary classrooms) will be demolished to construct a new two-storey school building, sports and recreation facilities – including landscaping, drainage and infrastructure work. Completion is expected by early 2025.

At Llanilltud Faerdref Primary School a new single-storey building will be constructed on the existing playing fields and then two multi-use games areas will be built alongside. This is scheduled for completion in spring 2024.

At Penygawsi Primary School the existing buildings will be demolished to make way for a new two-storey building. Completion here is expected by summer 2024.

