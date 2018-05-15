Funding in place for Stewart Milne developments

Stewart Milne Homes has secured an £11.5m loan from the government’s Home Building Fund to allow the development of 500 new homes in the northwest of England.

Work will now go ahead on sites in Chester, Prescot, Congleton and Hooton, with a combined development value of £125m over the next two years.

Stewart Milne Homes North West chief executive Glenn Allison said the £3bn Home Building Fund, administered by Homes England, offered crucial support.“Private, independent developers cannot make the up-front investment required to close the gap between supply and demand quickly enough,” he said. “This funding will ensure we are able to deliver out-standing new communities for local residents and help deliver the additional housing that is required to meet the UK government’s targets.”