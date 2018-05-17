HillheadHillhead
Thu May 17 2018

News » UK » Funding nod for £93m North Devon Link Road » published 17 May 2018

Funding nod for £93m North Devon Link Road

Devon County Council has secured government funding for a £93.1m package of improvements to the A361 between South Molton and Bideford.

The plans include widening three sections of the A361 between Barnstaple and South Molton, with two lanes of travel in one direction and a single lane in the opposite direction to provide more overtaking opportunities.

The Department of Transport has allocated the scheme £83.1m from its large local majors fund, with Devon County Council paying for the balance.

 

 

This article was published on 17 May 2018 (last updated on 17 May 2018).

