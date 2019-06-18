Funding released for fast-tracking of Sydney metro

The money has been allocated in the New South Wales government’s new budget. An initial reservation of AU$3bn was included in last year’s budget, which forms part of the $6.4 billion committed to during the recent state election.

“We always said we would build Metro West as fast as possible,” said minister for transport Andrew Constance. “This commitment in the State Budget shows that when we commit to doing something, we mean business. We have worked our guts out to get the budget in a strong position and now we are able to deliver crucial rail projects like Metro West quicker than anyone thought was possible.”

Constance said that Metro West will more than double the existing rail capacity between Parramatta and the Sydney CBD and will slash travel times between Parramatta and the city to just 20 minutes.

North West Metro has already opened and construction is well under way on Sydney Metro City & Southwest. Construction on Metro West is due to start next year. The final schedule for the project will be confirmed on completion of the final business case.