Funding restored for Californian high-speed rail

Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed the funding, which was secured after the US Department of Transportation and the state finalised negotiations to restore the grant funding. The agreement comes after months of negotiations to restore the funding.

“Tonight’s action by the federal government is further proof that California and the Biden-Harris Administration share a common vision – clean, electrified transportation that will serve generations to come,” said Newsom. “Restoring nearly $929 million in grant funding back to California’s High-Speed Rail project will continue to spur job creation, advance the project and move the state one step closer to getting trains running in California as soon as possible. We thank the Biden-Harris Administration and Secretary Buttigieg for their partnership on this important step forward.”

The California High-Speed Rail project is under construction along 119 miles in the Central Valley with more than 35 active construction sites and an average of 1,100 workers a day on the various sites.

