Funding secured for $2.6bn Edmonton light rail expansion

The Alberta government is investing 40% of the city’s expected CA$2.6bn expansion cost for the Valley Line West light rail transit. The province is also committing CA$131m to the Metro Line project, out of a total cost of CA$328m.

The construction of the Valley Line West project is expected to support 20,000 direct and indirect jobs in Alberta with an additional 5,300 jobs in the rest of Canada, during construction, operations and maintenance phases.

The Valley Line West expansion, which will link the city’s downtown and Lewis Estates, is projected to be complete in 2026 and to move 40,000 passengers a day in 2027 and 60,000 in 2047.

"We are planning and building a city for more than a million people, and with commute times getting longer each year, now is a critical time in Edmonton’s growth to ensure we have a robust transit network in place,” said Edmonton mayor Don Iveson. “Today's announcement by the province helps us get one step closer to that goal, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on these types of critical infrastructure investments.”