Funds released for next 50 school builds

A further 50 schools have been added to the 10-year school rebuilding programme.

The programme is expected to deliver 500 rebuilding projects over the next decade. The 50 projects being added today brings the total so far to 100.

The Department for Education (DfE) is also launching a consultation to gather views on how to prioritise schools for the remainder of the programme. Funding for individual projects in the school rebuilding programme will be determined when the scope and delivery plans at each school are developed. Projects will range from replacing or refurbishing individual buildings through to whole school rebuilds.

The most advanced projects from the first round of the programme will begin construction in autumn 2021. Most of the confirmed projects are expected to complete within three to five years. All will be net zero carbon in operation, the DfE said.

Among the schools selected for funding for building works is Burnt Mill Academy in Harlow, Essex. Helena Mills, chief executive of the school’s trust, said: “This much-needed investment, in an area of high deprivation, will enable all of our children to learn in modern purpose-built school designed for 21st century learning.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk