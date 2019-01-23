Further expansion announced for Shanghai Disneyland

The latest expansion is intended to bring one of Walt Disney Company’s newest animated films, Zootopia, to life. The film has been successful around the world, particularly in China, where it broke box office records to become the country's all-time highest-grossing animated feature film.

Zootopia will become the eighth themed land at the world’s newest Disney park. The announcement comes less than one year after the opening of its first major expansion – Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land,.

“We are thrilled to announce that Shanghai Disneyland will be home to the world’s first Zootopia-themed land,” said Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Company’s chairman of parks, experiences and consumer products. “The rapid rate of expansion at Shanghai Disney Resort demonstrates our confidence and commitment to the company’s future development in China.”

“Since the resort’s Grand Opening in 2016, Shanghai Disneyland has gone from strength to strength - continuing to expand and enjoying ever-rising attendance rates while also providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests,” said Yang Jinsong, Chairman of Disney’s Chinese joint venture partner for Shanghai Disney Resort – Shanghai Shendi Group. “Shanghai Disneyland has rapidly become one of the fastest growing Disney parks and has been key to the development of the Shanghai International Resort as one of the most visited leisure destinations in the country. This new expansion will provide our guests with an even richer selection of offerings, and will further boost our market competitiveness.”

Construction of Zootopia is targeted to begin later this year.