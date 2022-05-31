Fusion21 assembles £250m R&M framework

Procurement organisation Fusion21 is inviting bids for slots on its national repairs and maintenance (R&M) framework, expected to be worth up to £250m over a four-year period.

The plan is that the framework will offer housing associations and local authorities a wide range of reactive works and services covering responsive and out-of-hours reactive emergency repairs, void property repairs, and outsourced call handling on a 24/7 or out-of-hours basis.

Empty property refurbishment, improvement, and security services are also included in the framework, as well as remedial works.

The framework is split into five lots:

Lot 1 - responsive repairs and maintenance (worth up to £180m)

Lot 2 - empty property refurbishment (worth up to £22.5m)

Lot 3 - empty property security (worth up to £10m)

Lot 4 - housing disrepair works (worth up to £36.)

Lot 5 - contract centre services (worth up to £1.5m).

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Set for launch in September 2022 and developed in response to member and supply chain feedback, we’re delighted this framework now encompasses all aspects of repairs, maintenance, property refurbishment, and security works in one place.

“Recent figures have highlighted housing associations are spending around £5.4bn a year on repairs and maintenance services. We expect both demand and investment in this area to continue to grow, as the sector continues to recover from the pandemic tackling back-log repairs and disrepair works, while also striving to deliver best practice and increase customer satisfaction within communities.”

Applications should be made via the Delta e-Sourcing Portal.

The submission deadline is 18th July 2022.

