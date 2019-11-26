Fusion21 favours SMEs for £250m improvement works framework

A total of 66 firms – mostly SMEs – have secured a place on the framework, which has been developed to create a panel of suppliers for public sector organisations to that they do not have to go out to full tender for every little job.
The framework offers a range of internal and external improvement works from the installation of kitchens and bathrooms to fire doors, communal entrance doors, roofing and electrical works.
Fusion21 director of operations Peter Francis said: “Having responded to member and market demand we have developed a compliant procurement solution which offers our members increased opportunities to collaborate with SMEs, whilst also benefiting from flexible call-off processes, greater efficiency savings and the ability to generate social value outcomes that are tailored to organisational priorities.”
He added: “This framework also complements our construction works framework – worth up to £800m – which launched earlier this year to support the delivery of capital works programmes across the UK.”
Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s improvement works framework are:
- A Connolly
- Aberla Services
- Allied Roofing and Construction
- Amber Construction Services
- Arc Group London
- Architectural Decorators
- Ashley & Mcdonough
- Aspect Group Services
- Avonside Group Services
- AYM Services
- BAAS Construction
- Bell Decorating Group
- Brenden Fern
- Breyer Group Public Company
- Carroll Build
- Citrus Electrical
- CLC Contractors
- Diamond Build PLC
- DJH Electrical
- DLP Services Northern
- Dodd Group Midlands
- DW Contractors Oxford
- EW Beard
- Elite Construction
- Emanuel Whittaker
- Esh Construction
- Everwarm
- Fieldway Supplies
- Foster Property Maintenance
- Frank Rogers Building Contractor
- Frontline North West
- Greyline Builders
- Horbury Building Systems
- Ian Williams
- Intrinsic Fire Protection
- J Tomlinson
- Jackson Jackson & Sons
- JC Construction
- Jeakins Weir
- Jennings Roofing
- John Flowers
- M&J Group (Construction & Roofing)
- M&Y Maintenance & Construction
- Masher Brothers
- Matthews & Tannert
- Newey Electrical Installations
- Niblock Builders
- Novus Property Solutions
- Openview Security Solutions
- Orton Electrical Services
- Penny Lane Builders
- Pilon
- Quinn London
- R Benson Property Maintenance
- Raam Construction
- Rothwell Plumbing Services
- Sovini Property Services
- Sustainable Building Services (UK)
- TF Jones Property Services
- Top Notch Contactors
- TSG Building Services PLC
- W. Swindells & Son (Roofing)
- Wensley Roofing
- Westhoughton Roofing & Pointing Services
- Woodland Property Services
- Wright Build
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk