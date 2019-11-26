Fusion21 favours SMEs for £250m improvement works framework

A total of 66 firms – mostly SMEs – have secured a place on the framework, which has been developed to create a panel of suppliers for public sector organisations to that they do not have to go out to full tender for every little job.

The framework offers a range of internal and external improvement works from the installation of kitchens and bathrooms to fire doors, communal entrance doors, roofing and electrical works.

Fusion21 director of operations Peter Francis said: “Having responded to member and market demand we have developed a compliant procurement solution which offers our members increased opportunities to collaborate with SMEs, whilst also benefiting from flexible call-off processes, greater efficiency savings and the ability to generate social value outcomes that are tailored to organisational priorities.”

He added: “This framework also complements our construction works framework – worth up to £800m – which launched earlier this year to support the delivery of capital works programmes across the UK.”

Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s improvement works framework are:

A Connolly

Aberla Services

Allied Roofing and Construction

Amber Construction Services

Arc Group London

Architectural Decorators

Ashley & Mcdonough

Aspect Group Services

Avonside Group Services

AYM Services

BAAS Construction

Bell Decorating Group

Brenden Fern

Breyer Group Public Company

Carroll Build

Citrus Electrical

CLC Contractors

Diamond Build PLC

DJH Electrical

DLP Services Northern

Dodd Group Midlands

DW Contractors Oxford

EW Beard

Elite Construction

Emanuel Whittaker

Esh Construction

Everwarm

Fieldway Supplies

Foster Property Maintenance

Frank Rogers Building Contractor

Frontline North West

Greyline Builders

Horbury Building Systems

Ian Williams

Intrinsic Fire Protection

J Tomlinson

Jackson Jackson & Sons

JC Construction

Jeakins Weir

Jennings Roofing

John Flowers

M&J Group (Construction & Roofing)

M&Y Maintenance & Construction

Masher Brothers

Matthews & Tannert

Newey Electrical Installations

Niblock Builders

Novus Property Solutions

Openview Security Solutions

Orton Electrical Services

Penny Lane Builders

Pilon

Quinn London

R Benson Property Maintenance

Raam Construction

Rothwell Plumbing Services

Sovini Property Services

Sustainable Building Services (UK)

TF Jones Property Services

Top Notch Contactors

TSG Building Services PLC

W. Swindells & Son (Roofing)

Wensley Roofing

Westhoughton Roofing & Pointing Services

Woodland Property Services

Wright Build

