Fusion21 launches £800m construction framework

The framework is designed to deliver capital works programmes with specific lots for housing, education and healthcare and the wider public sector. Providing regional coverage, Fusion21 is looking to bring on board SME as well as national contractors.

Offering a range of internal and external refurbishment and improvement works – from regeneration programmes to modernisation and upgrade works – Fusion21 members can commission all types of building construction; mechanical, electrical and services works with the option to design and build residential and commercial structures.

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “We are expanding our procurement portfolio as a response to member and market demand, creating a capital works solution that is commercially efficient, clear; transparent and delivers value for money.

“Set for launch in April 2019, the framework will offer Fusion21 members streamlined price models, social value outcomes and flexible call-off process – including the option for early supplier engagement. In addition, Fusion21 members will be able to call off separate lots broken down by value bands.

The tender documentation is now available on the mytenders web portal – www.mytenders.co.uk – under Notice ID DEC156021.

The submission deadline is Monday 28th January 2019 at 12 noon.