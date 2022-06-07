Fusion21 names grounds maintenance panel

The framework has been put together for public sector organisations to access grounds maintenance services without having to go through the full procurement process.

“Offering a range of services from grass and hedge cutting, weed control, and arboricultural work to green waste disposal, hard and soft landscaping, and horticultural care, this framework will support improvement and maintenance works for outdoor spaces of any scale across England, Scotland, and Wales,” said Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis.

All appointed suppliers hold ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 quality, environmental and health & safety certification.

The suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national grounds maintenance framework are:

Churchill Contract Services

M&Y Maintenance and Construction

Commercial Services Trading

Mark Walker Grounds Maintenance

Gould Landscapes

Peter Crosby Landscape

Greenfingers Landscape

Ramscapes

Ground Control

Third Eye Installation Systems

Idverde (Landscape Group)

Tivoli Group

John O'Conner (Grounds Maintenance)

