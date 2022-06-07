Fusion21 names grounds maintenance panel

The framework has been put together for public sector organisations to access grounds maintenance services without having to go through the full procurement process.
“Offering a range of services from grass and hedge cutting, weed control, and arboricultural work to green waste disposal, hard and soft landscaping, and horticultural care, this framework will support improvement and maintenance works for outdoor spaces of any scale across England, Scotland, and Wales,” said Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis.
All appointed suppliers hold ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 quality, environmental and health & safety certification.
The suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national grounds maintenance framework are:
- Churchill Contract Services
- M&Y Maintenance and Construction
- Commercial Services Trading
- Mark Walker Grounds Maintenance
- Gould Landscapes
- Peter Crosby Landscape
- Greenfingers Landscape
- Ramscapes
- Ground Control
- Third Eye Installation Systems
- Idverde (Landscape Group)
- Tivoli Group
- John O'Conner (Grounds Maintenance)
