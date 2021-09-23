Fusion21 plans £750m decarbonisation framework

The framework is expected to be worth up to £750m over its four-year term.

It is specifically designed to meet the needs of public sector organisations – including housing associations, local authorities, NHS trusts, blue light organisations and education providers – looking for thermal fabric improvements, heating & renewables, power and building management systems.

It will provide a PAS2035:2019 and PAS2038:2021 compliant route for the delivery of retrofit measures to housing stock and corporate assets, Fusion21 said.

The framework is split into two lots:

Lot 1 Whole-house decarbonisation (worth up to £500m)

Lot 2 Decarbonisation of public & education buildings (worth up to £250m).

Lot 1 will including fabric insulation, ventilation, renewable technologies and improvement works. Lot 2 has been designed to provide a ‘whole building approach’ to non-domestic buildings, including fabric, renewables, building management system and controls, and improvements works.

Call-off options enable either a direct award, to meet tight project delivery dedalines, or further competition.

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: ‘Set for launch in January 2022, we’re delighted to be bringing a dedicated decarbonisation offer to the market, developed in response to member and supply chain feedback. There is an increased focus on energy efficiency in the public sector, and our members are working hard to deliver against a zero-carbon agenda. This framework builds upon the renewable and energy efficient solutions we already have available, offering a combination of works on a much larger scale.

The tender documents are available on the Delta e-Sourcing portal.

The submission deadline is 12 noon, 27th October 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk