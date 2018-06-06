Fusion21 seeks more modular building suppliers

Fusion21 is advertising for modular building suppliers to join its design, manufacture and installation of buildings of modular construction framework, set to be worth £175m over a four-year period.

Procurement and supply chain manager Nick Verburg said: “We are developing our modular buildings offer in response to market demand and member feedback and look forward to welcoming new suppliers on board to support this new phase of growth.

The tender documentation is available at www.mytenders.org under notice ID JUN154627. The submission deadline is Friday 6th July 2018 at 12 noon.