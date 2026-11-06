G F Tomlinson replaces RAAC on new clinical training centre

The 3,100 sq m CTC has created a purpose-built medical training facility featuring advanced simulation and teaching spaces to support the University’s School of Medicine.

The completed Clinical Training Centre includes seven training suites, a simulated operating theatre, four clinical skills training spaces, five classrooms, alongside dedicated staff and student welfare areas, social spaces, offices and meeting rooms.

Delivering the CTC required the complete remodelling of the Level C of the university's Pharmacy and Psychology building, and the creation of a new feature reception, alongside the replacement of the building's original Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) roof.

One of the project's most technically challenging elements was the phased replacement of the roof while the lower floors remained occupied and operational throughout construction. Using a rolling scaffold roof structure and carefully planned construction programme, G F Tomlinson successfully minimised disruption to students and staff throughout the works, while safely delivering the complex refurbishment.

Andy Sewards, chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “Completing the Clinical Training Centre is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved in the project. Transforming an existing building into a modern, high-specification medical training facility while working within a live university environment required exceptional collaboration, careful planning and technical expertise from the entire project team.

“We're proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the University of Nottingham and to have delivered another facility that will support excellence in education, research and healthcare training for many years to come.”